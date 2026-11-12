Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra

Israeli forces advanced into the Quneitra countryside and set up a checkpoint between Umm Batna and al-Ajraf to search passers-by, while arresting a young man during an incursion into Jubbata al-Khashab village.

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra
NEWS
12 November, 2026   20:36
NEWS DESK
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Israeli forces advanced into the town of Umm Batna in the Quneitra countryside today and set up a military checkpoint on the road linking it to the town of al-Ajraf, where they searched passers-by. No information was available on any arrests or how long the checkpoint would remain in place.

The incursion comes amid continued Israeli military movements in various parts of the Quneitra countryside, raising concerns among residents over the repeated incursions and their impact on their daily lives.

In a related development, Israeli forces arrested a young man from Jubbata al-Khashab village in the northern Quneitra countryside during an incursion into the village. No information was available regarding the reasons for his arrest or where he was taken.

a.k

ANHA

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