Tribal leaders and residents warn against attempts to incite discord

Tribal leaders and residents in the city of Tirbespiye have warned against attempts to spread hate speech and sow chaos among the different communities of Hasakah Governorate.

Tribal leaders and residents warn against attempts to incite discord
NEWS
13 November, 2026   05:35
QAMISHLO
ABBAS KHALAF
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They stressed their commitment to coexistence and solidarity among Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs and other ethnic groups, calling for vigilance and urging people not to allow any groups to undermine the region's security or damage the brotherhood of peoples.

Recently, attempts to sow discord among the communities of Hasakah Governorate have intensified, with certain individuals working to advance suspicious agendas by spreading hate speech and inciting hostility against different communities.

In this context, Maen Mohammed al-Dandah, a sheikh of the Jawala tribe, explained that Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs and other ethnic groups have lived together in the region for many years, sharing strong bonds of solidarity and mutual respect. He pointed to parties and groups seeking to undermine these relations by spreading hate speech on social media platforms and calling for demonstrations that could lead to chaos.

Maen Mohammed al-Dandah said that Hasakah Governorate is distinguished by its ethnic diversity and that its residents share bonds of love and mutual respect. He added: "We, as tribal leaders and members of the Arab community, are proud of this, and we hope that the bonds of affection among peoples will continue."

He called on tribal leaders and members of all communities to remain vigilant against those seeking to drag the region into chaos and not to be drawn into hate speech. He stressed that there are no differences among the region's communities that justify hostility, noting that they have lived together for thousands of years in a spirit of coexistence.

Al-Dandah stressed that the groups employing such tactics do not represent the Arab people, affirming their rejection of these practices. He also expressed his hope that the brotherhood of peoples in the region would be strengthened and become a model for other governorates.

For his part, resident Basel al-Yousef explained that those working to spread chaos and hate speech seek to drag the region into destruction. He stressed his rejection of such practices and the threats they pose to the solidarity among communities that have lived together for years.

Al-Yousef pointed out that the attacks on students who took to the streets to demand education in the Kurdish language cannot be considered ordinary attacks, noting that targeting them aims to undermine cohesion among the region's communities.

"At a time when our students were taking to the streets to demand education in the Kurdish language, some groups attacked them. This was no ordinary attack; its aim was to destroy the solidarity among the peoples with whom we have lived together for years," he said.

At the end of his remarks, al-Yousef called on residents of the region to stand united against hate speech and attempts to incite chaos, and to work together to preserve security in their areas and continue living in safety.

ANHA


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