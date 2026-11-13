Dicle Antar calls for protecting Kurdish Language

Dicle Antar, son of Kurdish writer and intellectual Musa Antar, has stressed the importance of protecting the Kurdish language and ensuring education in it. He emphasised that language is not merely a means of communication, but is closely tied to human dignity and identity, and that preserving it requires learning, using and passing it on to future generations.

Dicle Antar calls for protecting Kurdish Language
NEWS
13 November, 2026   02:40
QAMISHLO
BERITAN ERALAN
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Dicle Antar arrived in Rojava to attend the sixth Rojava International Film Festival. Before the festival's activities began, he visited several schools and Rojava University, where he met with students and teachers and discussed the importance of education in Kurdish and the need to guarantee the right to learn in one's mother tongue.

Speaking to our agency, Dicle Antar, son of Kurdish writer and intellectual Musa Antar, explained that language holds a fundamental place among the Kurdish people. He noted that every person speaks their mother tongue from birth and that this language must not be lost or marginalised.

"Although families teach their children at home, there is still a problem when it comes to education. Education is also fundamental to language. Language is a matter of humanity. Without language, a person cannot be human. Therefore, the struggle being waged is a struggle for humanity. That is why everyone must embrace and protect their language," he said.

Dicle Antar stressed that protecting the Kurdish language cannot be separated from ensuring that it is taught to new generations, as education is essential to the language's continuity and preservation.

ANHA


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