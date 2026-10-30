One officer killed, two injured in armed ambush in Tartus countryside

One Internal Security Forces member was killed and two others were injured in an armed ambush targeting a patrol on the road between Baniyas and Tartus on Syria’s coast.

One officer killed, two injured in armed ambush in Tartus countryside
NEWS
30 October, 2026   09:18
NEWSDESK 
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Gunmen attacked an Internal Security Forces patrol in the coastal region, resulting in one death and two injuries.

In a statement released late Thursday night into Friday morning, the General Authority for Ports and Customs said one of its customs police patrols had been targeted in what it described as a treacherous armed ambush. It accused “remnants of the former regime” of carrying out the attack, which killed one patrol member and injured two others.

Mazen Alloush, director of the authority’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, told local media that the patrol was attacked while carrying out its duties, confirming that one member was killed and two others sustained injuries.

No detailed information was available regarding the identities of the attackers or the circumstances of the incident. No arrests had been announced by Friday morning.

The attack comes amid continued security incidents targeting security and military personnel in various parts of Syria.

A-H 

ANHA 


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