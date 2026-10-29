Israeli Forces establish checkpoints in Quneitra Countryside

Israeli forces set up checkpoints in the Quneitra countryside and advanced with tanks and military vehicles, while reconnaissance aircraft flew over Damascus and its countryside.

Israeli Forces establish checkpoints in Quneitra Countryside
NEWS
29 October, 2026   21:58
NEWS DESK
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Israeli forces set up a checkpoint today on the road linking the towns of Eastern Samdaniyah and Al-Ajraf in the central Quneitra countryside, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. There was no confirmed information on whether anyone had been detained or civilian movement obstructed.

In the northern Quneitra countryside, an Israeli patrol consisting of three vehicles set up a checkpoint on the Jaba al-Khashab–Ayn al-Bayda road and searched passersby, while Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over Damascus and its countryside.

An Israeli force consisting of two Merkava tanks also advanced to the outskirts of Jaba al-Khashab as part of continued military movements in the area.

a.k

ANHA

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