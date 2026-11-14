At least 300 cases of poisoning in Serê Kaniyê; causes remain unknown Several people injured over explosion in Jaramana, rural Damascus Israeli movements in rural Quneitra Man killed, woman, child injured in landmine explosions in Deir ez-Zor -Raqqa Qamishlo vegetable, fruit market closes in protest over currency crisis 7 people killed in traffic accident on Kirkuk–Hawler road Insecurity claims 50 lives in Syria over 2 weeks Israeli force enters Jebata al-Khashab, arrests 2 men 3,569 employees await unpaid salaries in Hasakah Qamishlo residents struggle to afford heating fuel Garkê Legê and Rimelan Students vow to continue protests for Kurdish Education Hawar News Agency – Plan for 14 November 2026 Rojava Yazidi Women's Union marks Shengal liberation anniversary Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo