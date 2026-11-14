At least 300 cases of poisoning in Serê Kaniyê; causes remain unknown

Approximately 300 cases of poisoning, including some critical cases have arrived at the Serê Kaniyê hospital, with the causes currently unknown.

At least 300 cases of poisoning in Serê Kaniyê; causes remain unknown
NEWS
14 November, 2026   20:53
NEWS DESK
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Medical sources at the hospital in Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ain) reported the arrival of about 300 cases of poisoning, including some critical ones. Laboratory tests are underway to determine the cause, with drinking water being a primary suspect.

The sources indicated that water samples have been collected for analysis to verify their safety, noting that the source of the poisoning has not yet been confirmed, pending the results of the tests.

Separately, the local organization "Rifqan Bina" (Be Kind to Us) has warned residents against consuming wild mushrooms, urging them to avoid gathering or eating varieties of unknown origin though no definitive link has been established between this warning and the recorded cases of poisoning.

ANHA

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