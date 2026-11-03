Darbasiyah families call for preserving martyrs’ achievements Hawar News Agency Plan – 3 November 2026 Armed clashes between two families in Hama 4 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip Israeli incursion into Daraa countryside amidst aerial activity over southern Syria Report: Horrific assaults against female prisoners in "Dolatabad" in Isfahan Students affirm their right to education, protection of university identity 2 brothers killed in shooting in Aleppo Kobani University rejects merger with Aleppo, Euphrates universities Students in Dêrik, Girkê Legê, Hasakah protest in defense of Kurdish-language education More than 800 displaced families prepare to return home Rojava University to continue previous admissions process, administrative, educational activities Preparations underway for 7th convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs to return to original areas Qamishlo students protest decision to limit Kurdish language classes