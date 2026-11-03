Darbasiyah families call for preserving martyrs’ achievements

Families of martyrs in the city of Darbasiyah stressed that preserving the achievements secured through the sacrifices of their sons and daughters, and upholding the values and principles for which they gave their lives, is a responsibility shared by society. They also called for meeting the needs of martyrs’ families and recognising their sacrifices both morally and materially.

Darbasiyah families call for preserving martyrs’ achievements
NEWS
3 November, 2026   02:55
HASAKAH
MIRAV ISSO
+

Families of martyrs in Darbasiyah stressed that preserving the achievements made over the past years is a shared responsibility. They called for strengthening social unity and organisation, supporting martyrs’ families, and honouring the sacrifices of their sons and daughters.

Abdullah Isso, father of martyr Delma Isso, who was martyred on 21 August 2015, said the sacrifices made by the martyrs were fundamental to protecting the people and their political and military achievements. He stressed that remaining faithful to them requires upholding the values and principles for which they sacrificed their lives.

Isso said the achievements of the Rojava Revolution were closely linked to these sacrifices, adding that commemorating the martyrs means more than remembering them; it also requires safeguarding these achievements and continuing along the path they pursued.

He explained that members of society had taken responsibility for defending their land amid the challenges facing the region. They had also contributed to the development of social and political work. He noted that the strength and organisation of society had been essential factors in protecting its existence.

Isso added that the martyrs had sought to secure freedom for the Kurdish people and made their sacrifices despite the limited military capabilities available at the time.

He stressed that the current phase was witnessing moves towards peace, emphasising the need to strengthen social unity, preserve the achievements made, and remain committed to the values for which the martyrs had sacrificed their lives.

For his part, Farhan Mohammed called on the administration and society to give martyrs’ families the necessary attention and meet their needs. He stressed that recognising their sons’ and daughters’ sacrifices must go hand in hand with preserving the achievements made through those sacrifices.

He said the martyrs had helped protect residents from all components of society and that their sacrifices had enabled many people to remain in their areas rather than seek refuge elsewhere or become displaced.

Mohammed recalled his son, Yilmaz Mohammed (Yilmaz Derik), who was martyred in Serêkaniyê on 14 September 2013 while studying in his second year at university. He explained that developments in the region had driven its people to defend their land and community.

He affirmed that his family remained committed to the path followed by the martyrs and called for their sacrifices never to be forgotten. He also urged Kurdish youth to take responsibility for their land and society and contribute to protecting the achievements made over the past years.

a.k

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Israeli incursion into Daraa countryside amidst aerial activity over southern Syria

Next Article

4 people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Related News

Israeli incursion near Beit Jinn, heavy drone activity over Daraa, Damascus

Israeli incursion near Beit Jinn, heavy drone activity ...

31 October, 2026 - 16:29

Rojava commemorates World Kobani Day, reaffirms commitment to freedom

Rojava commemorates World Kobani Day, reaffirms commitm...

1 November, 2026 - 16:35

Preparations underway for 7th convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs to return to original areas 

Preparations underway for 7th convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs...

2 November, 2026 - 12:03

Kobani University discusses its academic and administrative future

Kobani University discusses its academic and administra...

31 October, 2026 - 20:54

New Israeli checkpoints search passersby in Daraa countryside

New Israeli checkpoints search passersby in Daraa count...

31 October, 2026 - 10:12

2 children injured in landmine explosion in eastern Daraa

2 children injured in landmine explosion in eastern Daraa

30 October, 2026 - 16:23