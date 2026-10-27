New Jordanian clarification regarding airstrike in Southern Syria

A Jordanian source confirmed that an airstrike in southern Syria targeted a building where a Daesh (ISIS) operative was hiding, and that the blast wave resulted in the deaths of four civilians inside a nearby tent.

New Jordanian clarification regarding airstrike in Southern Syria
NEWS
27 October, 2026   22:38
NEWS DESK
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A well-informed Jordanian source confirmed today that the tent housing the civilians killed in an airstrike in southern Syria on Monday evening was not a target of the Jordanian Armed Forces. The source noted that the strike targeted a concrete building where a Daesh operative was hiding.

The source explained that the tent, which was located near the targeted building housed the operative’s mother and three of his nephews. The force of the blast reached the tent, killing those inside.

The source added that Jordanian forces had refrained from striking other locations to avoid civilian casualties.

On Monday, the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out an operation in southeastern Syria, which it stated was aimed at "targeting positions of terrorist organizations."

ANHA

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