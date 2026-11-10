Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests 

Students in the cities of Derik and Rimelan renewed their demands for the right to education in Kurdish, affirming that they will continue their protests until their right to learn in their mother tongue is guaranteed.

Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests 
Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests 
Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests 
Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests 
NEWS
10 November, 2026   13:03
QAMISHLO
+

Students from the cities of Derik and Rimelan in the Jazira Region staged a protest today, demanding their right to education in their mother tongue, Kurdish, and rejecting the Transitional Government Ministry of Education’s decision to limit Kurdish language instruction in schools to just three lessons per week.

The demonstration proceeded through the streets before reaching the Educational Complex in the town of Rimelan, where students held a sit-in outside the complex, chanting slogans reaffirming their commitment to their right to education in Kurdish.

The students stressed that they would continue their protest activities and demand their right to learn in their mother tongue, affirming that education in Kurdish is a fundamental right that cannot be relinquished.

Sh-S

ANHA


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