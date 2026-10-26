Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages

Displaced residents at Washokani camp protested delays in return convoys, calling for their return to be expedited and all affected villages to be included ahead of winter so they can repair their destroyed homes.

Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages
Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages
Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages
Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages
Washokani protests demand return convoys for all villages
NEWS
26 October, 2026   15:29
NEWSDESK
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Displaced residents from the countryside of Serê Kaniyê and Tell Tamer living in Washokani camp staged a protest on Monday, blocking the Tell Tamer–Hasakah road to denounce delays in return convoys and demand that their return to their villages and homes be expedited and all affected areas be included in the convoys.

The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the humanitarian conditions in the camp, citing the lack of basic necessities and the suspension of humanitarian aid to displaced people.

Musa Mahmoud, a displaced resident from the village of al-Manajir who lives in Washokani camp, north of Hasakah, said conditions inside the camp were dire, with basic necessities lacking and humanitarian aid provided by relief organizations declining.

He said, “With the arrival of winter and the rainfall, our suffering and hardship worsen as we continue to live in worn-out tents.”

Mahmoud called for a safe return to their damaged homes, citing the hardships they face in the camp. He also urged authorities to speed up the return process and include all villages in the return convoys.

Jaber Abdel Rahman, a displaced resident from the village of Om al-Keif, west of Tell Tamer, said, “We came out to protest and demand an expedited return to our homes. Displaced people are living in dire conditions, with thefts on the rise inside the camp, along with widespread disorder and a lack of basic necessities.”

He added, “There are villages whose residents have not yet returned and that have not been included in the return convoys. We therefore demand a swift return to our areas, villages, and homes.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, a displaced resident from the village of al-Keniher in Tell Tamer countryside, said, “Our protest is a call for a safe return to our villages and homes, as the convoys that set out are heading to specific areas.”

He added, “Our demands are clear; to return and repair our destroyed homes before winter arrives.”

ANHA


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