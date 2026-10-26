Girê Spî displaced attacked while returning home

A group of displaced residents from Tell Abyad (Girê Spî) were assaulted and their vehicles vandalized as they attempted to return to their homes.

Girê Spî displaced attacked while returning home
NEWS
26 October, 2026   14:42
 NEWS DESK
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A group of displaced residents from Tell Abyad (Girê Spî) were assaulted upon arriving in the city as they attempted to return to the homes they had been displaced from, without coordinating with the Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee.

According to information obtained by ANHA agency, the group went to the Girê Spî District Directorate after being invited by the directorate to return to their homes. However, they were assaulted, and the assailants smashed their vehicles.


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