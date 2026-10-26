Ilham Ahmed: Kurds in Syria approved their existence

Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed said that the Kurds in Rojava and Syria have reached a stage at which they have proven their existence, stressing that the sacrifices made have not been in vain.

Ilham Ahmed: Kurds in Syria approved their existence
NEWS
26 October, 2026   17:27
NEWS DESK
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Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed said during a seminar held today in the Presidency Hall of the University of Sulaymaniyah, in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Southern Kurdistan, to discuss the latest developments in Rojava, that the Kurds had previously not been recognized as a people within Syria. Instead, they had been subjected to repression and unjust laws. Today, however, they have reached a stage at which they have proven their existence.

Ilham Ahmed addressed the state of education and political changes, emphasizing her rejection of the exclusion of Kurds from the education system or the denial of their rights. She noted that the Kurdish language had made progress in the recent changes to the education system and that it should be recognized as a legitimate right in the constitution.

Regarding integration, she said that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are participating as a major force within the state structure and that changes have taken place within the Autonomous Administration. However, she pointed out that women's participation in decision-making positions remains limited and that the transitional government does not allow women to fulfil their full and active role.

She added that organizing the country in a way that ensures a role for the Kurds requires allocating 20 per cent of parliamentary seats to their representatives and establishing a committee to define Kurdish rights and their role in order to ensure the success of the integration process. She also called for continued efforts on women's issues and for an equitable education system accessible to everyone.

The seminar concluded with an open discussion, during which Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed answered questions from attendees.

ANHA

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