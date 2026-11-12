Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Countryside of Hama 363 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê return to their home areas Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine explosion in Western rural Tel Tamr Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Education admissions process Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns Syria’s old rents: landlords, tenants at odds Cost of living and service shortages worsen hardships for Hasakah residents Researcher: Syria’s joining of Mecca Alliance based on interests Qamishlo students call for official recognition of Kurdish