Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Countryside of Hama

Two individuals were injured following the explosion of a landmine a remnant of war in the town of Hamamiyat, located in the northern countryside of Hama.

Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Countryside of Hama
NEWS
12 November, 2026   18:47
NEWS DESK
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Two people were injured today when a landmine a remnant of war exploded in the town of Hamamiyat, in the northern countryside of Hama, according to an initial report from local sources.

The sources added that the explosion occurred near the town; however, no further information has yet been provided regarding the nature of the injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ANHA

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