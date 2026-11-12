363 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê return to their home areas

A group of 363 families, previously displaced from Serê Kaniyê, has arrived back in their home areas across the countryside of Serê Kaniyê, Tel Tamr, and Zerghan, as part of the eighth convoy.

363 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê return to their home areas
NEWS
12 November, 2026   18:13
NEWS DESK
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A total of 363 families, displaced from Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ain), have reached their home areas in the countryside of Serê Kaniyê, Tel Tamr, and Zarkan. They arrived as part of the eighth convoy, which departed this morning from the Washokani camp in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah.

The convoy consisted primarily of families from the villages of Al-Manajir, Al-Sawda, Al-Safh, and Al-Arisha, located in the southeastern countryside of Serê Kaniyê, as well as families from the western countryside of Tel Tamr and the Zerghan area.

Although the convoy was originally intended to include 370 families, some were unable to participate because they had not yet completed the necessary logistical procedures.

With the arrival of this eighth convoy, the total number of displaced families from Serê Kaniyê who have returned to their home areas has reached approximately 4,500. Meanwhile, about 10,000 other displaced individuals are still awaiting their return to their homes and villages.

The seventh convoy had previously departed in two separate groups on November 4 and 5.

ANHA

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