SANA: US- French military delegations in Damascus to meet with Syrian officials

Syrian Defense Minister Morhaf Abu Qasra met with a US military delegation, while the Commander of the Naval Forces received a French delegation aboard the frigate "Surcouf", marking the first-ever visit by a French military vessel to Syria.

SANA: US- French military delegations in Damascus to meet with Syrian officials
NEWS
12 November, 2026   19:48
NEWS DESK
+

Syrian Defense Minister Morhaf Abu Qasra met today with a US military delegation led by Admiral Liam M. Hollen, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

In a related development, the Commander of the Syrian Naval and Coastal Defense Forces, Mohammed al-Saoud, met with a French military delegation led by Admiral Makara Ouk, which included several officers from the French National Navy aboard the French frigate "Surcouf."

According to SANA, this marks the first visit by a French military vessel to Syria.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Countryside of Hama

Next Article

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra

Related News

Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine explosion in Western rural Tel Tamr

Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine ex...

12 November, 2026 - 16:48

5 Israeli military vehicles entered in the southern Quneitra countryside

5 Israeli military vehicles entered in the southern Qun...

8 November, 2026 - 20:17

Deaths, injuries in armed clashes between two families in Aleppo

Deaths, injuries in armed clashes between two families ...

8 November, 2026 - 19:33

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Education admissions process

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Educat...

12 November, 2026 - 12:28

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra

12 November, 2026 - 20:36

Calm returns to Wadi Barada following yesterday’s clashes

Calm returns to Wadi Barada following yesterday’s clashes

10 November, 2026 - 10:37