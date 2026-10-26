Three children injured in landmine explosion in rural Zerghan

Three children were injured in a landmine explosion near the village of Bab al-Faraj in the countryside of Zerghan.

Three children injured in landmine explosion in rural Zerghan
Three children injured in landmine explosion in rural Zerghan
NEWS
26 October, 2026   19:50
NEWS DESK
+

ANHA correspondent in the city of Tal Tamr reported that three children were injured in a landmine explosion near the village of Bab al-Faraj in the countryside of Zerghan.

He added that the injured children were Omar Ahmad Aliwi, 13, Saleh Mohammad Hassan, 13, and Saeed Mohammad Mohammad, 10.

He noted that they were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

ANHA


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