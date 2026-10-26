Over 100 Kurdish families trapped in Girê Spî evacuated

The Internal Security Forces in the Kobanî region have evacuated more than 100 Kurdish families who had been trapped inside the Girê Spî / Tal Abyed district administration building, following attacks they faced while attempting to return to their homes.

Over 100 Kurdish families trapped in Girê Spî evacuated
NEWS
26 October, 2026   20:07
 NEWS DESK
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The Internal Security Forces in the Kobanî region evacuated over 100 Kurdish families, including women and children from the Girê Spî district administration building, after they were subjected to attacks while on their way back to their homes.

The evacuation was carried out to ensure the families were moved to a safe location and protected from any further assaults.

ANHA


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