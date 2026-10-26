Car explosion on Damascus–Homs Highway

Three people were killed when a car exploded on the international Damascus–Homs highway near al-Qastal in the Damascus countryside.

Car explosion on Damascus–Homs Highway
NEWS
26 October, 2026   19:27
NEWS DESK
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Three people were killed today in a powerful explosion targeting a car on the international Damascus–Homs highway, in the al-Qastal area of the Damascus countryside. The blast completely destroyed the vehicle.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred while the car was travelling along the highway. Some sources reported that the vehicle had been targeted by an unidentified aircraft, while the identities of the victims and the causes and nature of the explosion remain unclear.

ANHA 


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