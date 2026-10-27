Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs

Residents of the town of Tell Tamer have condemned an attack on displaced people from Tell Abyad (Girê Spî), calling for guarantees for their protection, their safe return to their homes and villages, and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs
NEWS
27 October, 2026   19:11
NEWS DESK
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Today, residents of Tell Tamer held a public march to denounce the attack on displaced people from Tell Abyad an incident that included the burning and damaging of several vehicles. Participants demanded that the transitional government fulfill its responsibilities by protecting the displaced and their property, and by ensuring their safe return to their homes and villages.

The march began on the M4 international highway and proceeded to the Qandil roundabout at the southern entrance of the town, where it turned into a public rally.

During the gathering, a teacher named Haboun Daoud delivered a speech condemning the attacks targeting civilians and the property of the displaced. She described these acts as a violation of human values ​​and human rights, emphasizing the urgent need to provide protection, hold the attackers accountable, and implement measures to prevent such assaults from recurring.

She also called for the preservation of civil peace, the rejection of hate speech and incitement, and the strengthening of solidarity among the region’s diverse peoples, asserting that protecting the displaced and upholding their dignity and property is both a humanitarian and moral responsibility.

For his part, Ismail Farhan, an official within the Kurdish Left Party, condemned the attack on the displaced people from Tell Abyad. He questioned the role of the transitional government in ensuring their protection, given the ongoing suffering they have endured following years of displacement.

He emphasized that displaced persons aspire to return to their homes, villages, and lands; however, ongoing attacks against them threaten their safety and hinder their return.

He called upon the transitional government to fulfill its responsibilities and take practical steps to ensure their safe and voluntary return, while safeguarding their rights and property.

He further stressed the necessity of building a unified, democratic Syria one rooted in coexistence, which guarantees the rights of all its peoples and constituent groups and addressing existing issues through dialogue and political solutions, rather than through violence, the incitement of strife, or division.

The gathering concluded with the participants expressing their solidarity with the displaced people of Girê Spî (Tell Abyad) and demanding that their safe return home be guaranteed a return that upholds their dignity and rights, and contributes to fostering civil peace and stability in the region.

ANHA


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