K. Star: Assaults in Girê Spî exposes security failures

Kongra Star condemned the assaults targeting Kurdish families returning to Girê Spî (Tal Abyad), stating that these violations expose the failure of security and government authorities to provide adequate protection for civilians. It stressed that this failure places those authorities under direct legal and moral responsibility for these serious violations.

K. Star: Assaults in Girê Spî exposes security failures
NEWS
27 October, 2026   16:57
NEWS DESK
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Kongra Star expressed deep concern and condemnation over the serious developments and criminal assaults targeting Kurdish civilians returning to their homes in the Tal Abyad area on Monday, warning of attempts to entrench forced displacement and demographic change.

In a statement published on its official website, Kongra Star said the assaults, carried out by armed groups, resulted in dozens of vehicles being set on fire and property being looted. It added that more than 100 families, including women and children, were besieged inside the district directorate building amid extremely dangerous humanitarian conditions.

The statement stressed that the failure of security and government authorities to protect civilians who had returned under prior coordination and assurances places them under direct legal and moral responsibility for these serious violations.

The statement stressed that the failure of security and government authorities to protect civilians who returned under prior coordination and assurances places them under direct legal and moral responsibility for these serious violations.

In response, Kongra Star issued a statement outlining a set of demands, including a strong condemnation of the brutal assaults and the siege of innocent families, women and children in Tal Abyad. It held the transitional government and its security forces fully responsible for failing to protect those returning and fulfil their commitments.

Kongra Star called on international and local bodies to intervene immediately to lift the siege on the families and ensure their physical and psychological safety. It also called for a transparent and independent international and local investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assaults, with those involved held accountable and brought to justice. The organization further demanded effective measures to prevent the recurrence of these systematic violations and create the conditions for the safe and dignified return of all displaced people.

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