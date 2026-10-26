Tal Abyad IDPs Committee condemns attacks on returnees, demanding their protection

The Tal Abyad Displaced Persons Committee announced that more than 100 Kurdish families are besieged inside the district directorate building. It called for urgent intervention to protect them and for an investigation into attacks against Kurdish civilians returning to their homes.

Tal Abyad IDPs Committee condemns attacks on returnees, demanding their protection
NEWS
26 October, 2026   18:10
NEWS DESK
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In a statement, the Tal Abyad Displaced Persons Committee condemned the attacks against Kurdish civilians returning to their homes and affirmed its categorical rejection of anything that could jeopardise their safety or their legitimate right to return to their homes and lands.

The committee explained that it has been following up and coordinating with the relevant authorities to secure the return of displaced people to their homes and lands. However, these efforts have not yet produced tangible results.

It also confirmed that the return of residents who were subjected to the attacks had taken place at the request of the head of the Tal Abyad District, a fact that requires the responsibilities arising from this request to be assumed and the protection of civilians to be guaranteed.

The committee pointed out that more than 100 Kurdish families, including women and children, are besieged inside the Tal Abyad District Directorate building. It called on the relevant authorities to intervene urgently to protect them, ensure their safety, and prevent them from being subjected to any attacks or harm.

The committee stressed that anyone wishing to return to Tal Abyad, their home, and their land must contact the Tal Abyad Displaced Persons Committee and coordinate with it in advance. This is intended to ensure that the return process is organised and followed up in coordination with the relevant authorities, while working to provide safe conditions that protect returnees and safeguard their safety and rights.

The committee called on the competent authorities to launch a serious and transparent investigation into these attacks, hold all those responsible accountable, and take the necessary measures to ensure civilian safety and prevent the recurrence of such violations. It also called for displaced people to be able to return to their homes safely and with dignity, and for their legitimate rights to their homes and lands to be protected.

ANHA

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