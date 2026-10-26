Ilham Ahmed calls for end to attacks on returnees to Tal Abyad

Politician Ilham Ahmed condemned the attacks on returning displaced people and the burning of their property in Tal Abyad. She held the district director and security forces responsible for their safety and called for the immediate cessation of the attacks and accountability for those responsible.

Ilham Ahmed calls for end to attacks on returnees to Tal Abyad
NEWS
26 October, 2026   18:27
NEWS DESK
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In a statement to ANHA's agency, politician Ilham Ahmed condemned the attacks, abuses, and burning of property suffered by displaced residents of the city of Tal Abyad who returned to the city as part of return convoys.

She considered these retaliatory practices to be aimed at spreading fear and threatening stability and civil peace.

Ilham Ahmed held the district director and the security forces present in the area fully responsible for the safety of returning civilians and the protection of their property. She called for immediate action to stop the attacks and hold those responsible accountable.

She affirmed that the city's residents have an established and non-negotiable right to return to their homes and regain their security. She also stressed that support for residents in their determination to remain on their land and their right to live with dignity would continue.

ANHA

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