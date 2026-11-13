Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo

The sixth Rojava International Film Festival has opened in Qamishlo, with hundreds of guests and filmmakers from the four parts of Kurdistan and beyond attending the event at the Mohammed Sheikho Centre for Culture and Arts.

Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo
Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo
Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo
NEWS
13 November, 2026   20:19
NEWS DESK
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The sixth Rojava International Film Festival opened earlier today at the Mohammed Sheikho Centre for Culture and Arts in Qamishlo. Organised by the Rojava Film Commune under the slogan "Shared Stories, Free Cinema", the festival brings together filmmakers and guests from across the region and beyond.

The opening ceremony was attended by Qamishlo District Director Cihan Hsam, Qamishlo Brigade Commander Luqman Khalil, Democratic Union Party (PYD) Co-chair Gharib Hesso, Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed, and a large number of artists and people interested in the arts.

The festival programme began at 5 p.m. with an opening speech by Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed, who welcomed participants from the four parts of Kurdistan, as well as attendees from various Syrian governorates.

Ahmed praised the festival's strong turnout, both in terms of audience attendance and the artists participating with their films, and wished everyone an enjoyable festival.

She also addressed the steps towards democratic integration, describing them as positive and saying they had secured significant gains for the Kurdish people. However, she stressed that these rights and achievements must be enshrined in Syria's new constitution.

Several other speeches were delivered by festival participants and artists, who highlighted the festival's importance in strengthening the country's artistic movement.

The opening ceremony also featured a musical performance by MA Music, followed by a dance performance by Narin Dance. At 7 p.m., the festival's opening film, "Heval Kekê Min" (My Comrade, My Brother), directed by Hashim Aydemir, was scheduled to be screened.

The festival, which runs until 20 November, includes film screenings, workshops, artistic and cultural seminars, musical performances and an awards ceremony.

ANHA


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