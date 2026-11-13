Turkey withdraws artillery from Kafr Jannah, maintains presence in Afrin

Turkish forces have begun withdrawing several heavy artillery pieces from their base in the village of Kafr Jannah toward Turkish territory. However, Turkish infantry units, tanks, and armored vehicles remain stationed at the base, while Turkish forces continue to maintain a military presence in several villages across Afrin, preventing residents from returning to their homes.

Turkey withdraws artillery from Kafr Jannah, maintains presence in Afrin
NEWS
13 November, 2026   15:28
NEWS DESK
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Residents of Kafr Jannah, in the Shara district of Afrin, northern Aleppo countryside, near the Turkish military base on the outskirts of Afrin, reported that heavy artillery pieces of various types were being withdrawn from the base toward border crossings and then into Turkey.

Residents confirmed that the withdrawal began early this month and involved artillery only, including towed howitzers and T-155 Fırtı self-propelled howitzers. The operation did not include the withdrawal of infantry forces or heavy military vehicles.

Active military bases in the Afrin countryside

According to documentation by ANHA agency, the Kafr Jannah base, along with the Maryamin base, is among the active Turkish military bases in the Shara district of Afrin. Another base is located in Kimar, in the Sherawa district.

ANHA agency has obtained recently filmed footage confirming the continued presence of Turkish forces at the Kimar military base, located near Mount Lêlûn in Afrin.

Residents still barred from returning

In a relevant context, the Turkish occupation army continues to prevent residents of Darwish village in the Rajo district and Shikhorze Fawqani village in the Bulbul district from returning to their homes.

The withdrawal of artillery from Kafr Jannah therefore does not signal a Turkish withdrawal from Afrin, but rather a military redeployment, with Turkish forces maintaining their presence on the ground and residents still barred from returning to their homes. This leaves the issue of the Turkish occupation of Afrin unresolved.

ANHA


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