Several people injured over explosion in Jaramana, rural Damascus

Several people were injured in an explosion near Al-Naseem Corniche, close to the Sweida Bus Station, in the city of Jaramana, in Rural Damascus, on Saturday evening.

Several people injured over explosion in Jaramana, rural Damascus
NEWS
14 November, 2026   20:52
NEWS DESK
+

The source of the explosion remains unknown, and its exact nature and circumstances have yet to be determined. No official details regarding the incident have been released so far.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Israeli movements in rural Quneitra

Next Article

At least 300 cases of poisoning in Serê Kaniyê; causes remain unknown

Related News

Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices

Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices

11 November, 2026 - 16:16

Israeli artillery shelling targets outskirts of al-Manṭara ​​Dam in rural Quneitra

Israeli artillery shelling targets outskirts of al-Manṭ...

11 November, 2026 - 20:00

Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties after chlorine leak in Iraq’s 1

Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties...

10 November, 2026 - 16:37

Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education

Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish langu...

12 November, 2026 - 17:16

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdis...

12 November, 2026 - 14:13

Insecurity claims 50 lives in Syria over 2 weeks

Insecurity claims 50 lives in Syria over 2 weeks

14 November, 2026 - 11:07