SANA: Plot to target Baniyas Refinery foiled

A Syrian intelligence source told SANA that a plot to target the Baniyas refinery had been foiled. The agency also reported the arrest of an ISIS-affiliated cell involved in carrying out assassinations in Deir ez-Zor.

SANA: Plot to target Baniyas Refinery foiled
NEWS
1 November, 2026   20:45
NEWS DESK
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A Syrian intelligence source announced to SANA today that a “terrorist” plot targeting the Baniyas refinery had been foiled, without providing further details about the nature of the plot or the parties involved.

Separately, SANA reported that the General Intelligence Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Forces, had arrested an ISIS-affiliated cell in Deir ez-Zor province that was involved in carrying out assassinations in the area.

a.k

ANHA

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