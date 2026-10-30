Road conditions in Syria following floods

Road conditions across Syria have varied following the floods, with the Deir ez-Zor–Damascus, Deir ez-Zor–Raqqa, and Homs–Deir ez-Zor highways remaining closed at damaged sections. The Raqqa–Aleppo highway has reopened to small vehicles, while seven bridges, culverts, and dirt roads have been put out of service.

Road conditions in Syria following floods
NEWS
30 October, 2026   11:09
NEWSDESK 
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Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall across wide areas of Syria from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, October 30, have disrupted several major and secondary roads and halted traffic along routes connecting the governorates of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Homs. Some roads have partially reopened or been temporarily restored to service, while repair work and debris removal continue.

In Raqqa Governorate, the international Aleppo–Raqqa highway has reopened to small vehicles only after being cut off by the collapse of Al-Salmani Bridge west of Tabqa. As of Friday morning, authorities had not announced its reopening to all types of vehicles.

Flood damage continues to affect other roads in the governorate, particularly the Raqqa–Deir ez-Zor road at the Khneifis Bridge junction in the Maadan area, the Hunaida–Juaideen road, and sections of the Al-Mansoura–Al-Rasafa road, where cracks and damage have been reported.

Meanwhile, the Raqqa–Maadan road was temporarily reopened after repairs were carried out on a bridge damaged by the floods.

In Deir ez-Zor, the Deir ez-Zor–Damascus highway remains closed after the Internal Security Command announced its renewed closure early Friday due to flooding and deteriorating road conditions. The highway had previously been partially reopened to small vehicles and freight trucks.

The Deir ez-Zor–Raqqa road also remains impassable in the Ghanem Ali area. However, the road at Khan al-Zahra Bridge near Al-Tabni has reopened following intervention by local residents and municipalities.

Damage and closures have also been reported on other secondary roads, including the road in the Tareef area and the Khan al-Zahra junction. Meanwhile, operations on floating military bridges in the cities of Deir ez-Zor and Mayadin have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

In Homs Governorate, the Homs–Deir ez-Zor highway was cut off in the Hreibeisha area due to soil erosion and flowing floodwaters. The Al-Sukhna–Raqqa road was also hit by floods that left vehicles and travelers stranded before Civil Defense teams intervened to evacuate them and recover damaged vehicles.

In Hama, the main road connecting Salamiyeh and Raqqa was temporarily blocked. Municipal crews, local residents, and Civil Defense teams intervened to reopen sections of the damaged road. Rocks that had been swept onto the road in the village of Hiyalin in the Masyaf area were also cleared, allowing traffic to resume.

In Hasakah, no government announcements of major road closures had been issued as of Friday morning, despite flooding and rising water levels in the Khabur River and its tributaries in parts of the western and southwestern countryside. Work continued to clear passageways and drainage channels to divert water and prevent further accumulation.

According to the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, the floods have put seven bridges, culverts, and dirt roads out of service across Syria. The damage includes the collapse of Al-Salmani Bridge, damage to the Kantri and Kisret Srour bridges, the collapse of an earthen culvert in the Kisret Srour area, and damage to three bridges built across seasonal waterways in Deir ez-Zor and its countryside.

Civil Defense teams, emergency services, and other public service agencies continue to work to reach affected residents, clear routes, and establish detours. Traffic on several major roads remains dependent on the completion of repairs and safety inspections, as authorities warn against using damaged roads or attempting to cross flood channels.

A-H 

ANHA 


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