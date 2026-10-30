3 people injured in armed clashes in Sweida 

Three people, including a Jordanian national working for a United Nations-affiliated organization, were injured in armed clashes between two families in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, amid rising security tensions and a heavy deployment of security forces and National Guard forces in several neighborhoods.

3 people injured in armed clashes in Sweida 
NEWS
30 October, 2026   10:02
SWEIDA 
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ANHA correspondents reported that clashes broke out late Thursday night into Friday morning following an assault on lawyer Salman Radwan by members of the Abu Sarhan family, which left him injured. The incident escalated into armed confrontations involving machine guns and grenades, accompanied by car chases that lasted more than an hour.

Security sources told ANHA that two people were injured by stray bullets. A Jordanian UN employee who was near the scene of the clashes was also injured and taken to a hospital in the city for treatment. The clashes also caused material damage at several locations.

Following the confrontations, security forces were heavily deployed across neighborhoods in Sweida, while National Guard forces also made movements in the area. Tensions remained high amid fears of renewed clashes, particularly given the use of machine guns and grenades in densely populated areas.

No confirmed information was available regarding the injured individuals' medical conditions or the final extent of the damage. The outcome of measures taken to contain the tensions and prevent further clashes also remained unclear.

A-H 

ANHA 

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