Child killed, 9 people injured by landmines in Tel Tamr, Manbij Road conditions in Syria following floods 3 people injured in armed clashes in Sweida One officer killed, two injured in armed ambush in Tartus countryside people of Jal Agha: Confronting hate speech is essential to protect civil peace Garkê Legê Intellectuals: Kurdish Language recognition is right, not grant Lawyer: continued postponement of constitution drafting weakens state institutions; citizens' trust Hawar News Agency Plan – 30 October 2026 Israeli Forces establish checkpoints in Quneitra Countryside Germany warns against travel to Syria PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference Body of a man in his sixties found, killed by gunfire, west of Azaz "warning statement regarding dangers of drugs" Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons