Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized

Reaffirming their commitment to their mother tongue, students from Girkê Legê and Rimelan staged a protest march in the town of Rimelan, demanding guarantees of their right to education in Kurdish and its recognition in the Syrian constitution.

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized
Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized
Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized
Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized
Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized
NEWS
12 November, 2026   14:13
QAMISHLO
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Students from Girkê Legê and Rmelan renewed their demands for the recognition of the Kurdish language and guarantees of their right to receive education in their mother tongue during a protest march through Rmelan today.

The march began in front of Şehîd Şîlan School and proceeded into the town, where students chanted slogans expressing their support for the Kurdish language and their determination to defend their right to learn in it. They then held a protest stand outside Suleiman al-Halabi School, reiterating their demand for education in Kurdish.

Following the protest, the students issued a statement read by student Zilan Barakat. They stressed that education in Kurdish is a fundamental right, calling for the Kurdish language to be granted a prominent status in the Syrian constitution, officially recognized, and for future generations to be guaranteed the right to learn in their mother tongue.

The statement emphasized that students would continue their protests if their language and their right to Kurdish-language education were not recognized. They also called on the relevant authorities to support their demands and stand with them in their struggle to secure this right. The protest concluded with the students chanting the slogan: "No life without language."

A-H 

ANHA 


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