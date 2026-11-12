Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Education admissions process

Hasakah Governor Nour al-Din Ahmad has called on students in the governorate who previously applied to the Rojava University admissions process to register for the vacant-seat admissions process announced by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Education admissions process
NEWS
12 November, 2026   12:28
HASAKAH
+

Today, Hasakah Governor Nour al-Din Ahmad urged students who had previously applied to Rojava University to register for the vacant-seat admissions process through the official electronic link approved by the ministry.

He stressed the importance of complying with official instructions and regulations, explaining that university admission and recognition of admissions results are subject to the ministry’s approved standards and apply only to colleges included in its official admissions process.

He also noted that no confirmed mechanisms or guarantees are currently in place to address the situation of students who applied through admissions processes outside the ministry’s system.

Ahmad urged all students to exercise caution and follow official procedures to safeguard their educational future.

A-H 

ANHA 

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