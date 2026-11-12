Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges

A number of people returning today to their homes in the areas of Serêkaniyê, Tel Tamr and Zerkan expressed great joy at reuniting with their homes and families after years of displacement and hardship in camps. They stressed that their happiness was beyond words, despite the difficult living conditions and lack of basic services awaiting them in their home areas.

Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges
NEWS
12 November, 2026   11:48
NEWSDESK 
+

Several returnees to Serêkaniyê today spoke of their happiness at returning home, saying their feelings of joy were indescribable despite the scale of the challenges and difficulties ahead.

Wadha al-Bazo said it was difficult to put into words how she felt about returning home. She said, “We are happy to be back in our homes and reunited with our families after years of displacement and suffering in tents. We feel immense joy at returning safely to our areas after many long years during which we endured extreme heat, cold and anxiety.”

Al-Bazo expressed hope that the remaining displaced families in the camps would soon be able to return to their homes, just as they had today.

Mohammad Darbo, another returnee, said conditions currently appeared good, but the real challenges would begin once families reached their villages and homes, given the lack of basic services.

He said, “We will face considerable hardship due to the lack of essential services such as electricity and water, as well as the unavailability of heating supplies, which will make living conditions even more difficult.”

Kharma al-Hamad also expressed her joy at returning home, saying her happiness was beyond words. She welcomed the opportunity to leave the camps and reunite with her family.

She said, “We thank everyone who stood by us and helped us throughout the days and years we spent enduring this tragedy and suffering. Today, we are turning the page on life in tents and returning to our homes and families. We hope everyone still living in the camps will be able to return home safely and securely.”

A new convoy of 363 families returned today to the countryside of Serêkaniyê, Tel Tamr and Zerkan.

A-H 

ANHA 


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