Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station

Maintenance work is continuing at the Allouk water station in Sari Kaniye, including repairs to faults and leaks in the main transmission pipeline and the replacement of several valves at the Al-Himma station. The work aims to improve water pumping efficiency and reduce water waste, amid a temporary five-day suspension of pumping.

Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
Maintenance work underway at Allouk Water Station
NEWS
27 October, 2026   07:25
HASAKAH
BOTAN HUSSEIN – HANAR IBRAHIM
+

ANHA agency accompanied a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UNICEF to the Allouk water station in Sari Kaniye for the first time in seven years to observe maintenance work being carried out by the Hasakah Water and Sewage Company. Pumping has been temporarily suspended for five days and is expected to resume gradually once the work is completed.

The company suspended water pumping from the station from the 25th to the 29th of this month to carry out maintenance on the transmission pipeline and replace valves at the Al-Himma station. The work aims to improve pumping efficiency and reduce water leaks.

Allouk water station director Omar Salem told ANHA Agency that the current maintenance work covers several repairs that require suspending water pumping to the city of Hasakah. He said the work had been scheduled to take five days to avoid repeated water cuts for residents.

He explained that leaks and faults in the pipes and the main transmission pipeline had affected the volume of water pumped and the equipment. The repairs cover several points in the well compounds and along the main pipeline, as well as part of the Al-Himma station.

Salem added that the maintenance aims to improve pumping operations and prevent leaks. He also noted that projects to increase the number of submersible pumps were planned, with the necessary equipment still in the procurement stage.

For his part, Hasakah station department head Abdul Latif Mohammed said pumping at the Allouk, Al-Himma and Al-Aziziya stations had been suspended because three valves at the Al-Himma station had reached the end of their operational life. The valves measure 900, 600 and 500 millimeters in diameter.

He explained that technical teams had completed the replacement of the 900-millimeter valve and begun replacing the other two. He confirmed that 50 percent of the maintenance work had been completed, adding that water pumping was scheduled to resume on Thursday in accordance with the approved schedule.

The Hasakah Water Company had previously announced that water from the Allouk station was safe to drink after laboratory tests were completed and confirmed that it met approved health standards.

a.k

ANHA


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