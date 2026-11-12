Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education

Students from several schools in Qamishlo staged a protest march against the transitional government's Ministry of Education's decision to limit Kurdish language instruction to three lessons per week. They called for the protection of their right to receive education in their mother tongue and condemned the attacks targeting students.

Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education
NEWS
12 November, 2026   17:16
QAMISHLO
+

Students from the Martyr Karim, Martyr Jir, Abdel Wahab, and Kabar schools in Qamishlo staged a protest march today against the transitional government's Ministry of Education's decision to limit Kurdish language instruction in schools to just three lessons per week.

The march began in front of the Youth City building and proceeded toward the city's Educational Complex, with participants chanting slogans reaffirming their commitment to their mother tongue, including, "No life without language."

Upon reaching the Educational Complex, the students issued a statement to the public, which was read by student Amkihan Hamo.

The statement included, "As students in the city of Qamishlo, we strongly condemn the attacks against students. At the same time, we condemn the violations committed by members of the Internal Security Forces, who laid hands on students and subjected both female and male students to violence, beatings, and assaults."

The statement noted that these practices violate students' right to express their opinions and demand their constitutional rights. It stressed that such actions are inconsistent with the agreements reached between the Education Administration and the Ministry of Education, and constitute a violation of students' freedom of expression.

The students emphasized that their march and actions aim to achieve justice and demand their rights through peaceful means. They called on the relevant authorities to assume their responsibility for protecting students' rights, launch an investigation into the attacks against them, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure that such practices are not repeated.

The statement also called for an end to these violations and for facilitating the fulfillment of students' demands, allowing them to express their opinions and participate in shaping their future and educational paths. It stressed their rejection of all forms of incitement and hatred, affirming that their actions aim to promote peace and achieve justice.

The march concluded with participants chanting the slogan, "No life without language," reaffirming their commitment to their mother tongue and their right to continue receiving education in it.

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine explosion in Western rural ...

Next Article

363 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê return to their home areas

Related News

New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns

New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accele...

12 November, 2026 - 10:39

One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor countryside

One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor ...

8 November, 2026 - 17:15

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdis...

12 November, 2026 - 14:13

Omar Ocalan: We salute Rojava’s struggle for Kurdish Language

Omar Ocalan: We salute Rojava’s struggle for Kurdish La...

9 November, 2026 - 09:40

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to be changed

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is...

10 November, 2026 - 02:40

Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education

Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education

8 November, 2026 - 15:31