Lawyer: continued postponement of constitution drafting weakens state institutions; citizens' trust Hawar News Agency Plan – 30 October 2026 Israeli Forces establish checkpoints in Quneitra Countryside Germany warns against travel to Syria PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference Body of a man in his sixties found, killed by gunfire, west of Azaz "warning statement regarding dangers of drugs" Kongra Star holds organizational conference in Çil Axa; elects three new spokespersons Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire Ilham Ahmed: Violations hinder return to Afrin Washokani IDPs call for end to suffering amid floods, bitter cold Floods in Syria kill 2 people, put 7 bridges, roads out of service Heavy rains damage displacement camps in Hasakah Rising diesel prices worsen living; heating costs in Kobani