PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference

A delegation from the Democratic Union Party (PYD) took part in the Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference, which is discussing a range of current issues, including the Kurdish question, cultural and religious diversity in the Arab region, the opportunities and challenges surrounding the Kurdish question, and prospects for finding fair and democratic solutions.

PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference
PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference
PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference
PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference
PYD delegation attends Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference
NEWS
29 October, 2026   20:55
NEWS DESK
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The Arab Social Democratic Alliance Conference opened today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, with the participation of a delegation from the PYD. The delegation included the party’s co-chair, Gharib Hesso; the co-chair of its Relations Office, Sama Bekdash; and a member of its Diplomatic Relations Office in Rojava.

The conference opened with several speeches delivered by representatives of the participating parties and political forces. Speakers included Abdul Halim Alimat, head of the Jordanian Social Democratic Party; Saad Bira, representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK); Basel Kamel, the alliance’s global coordinator; and Hella Ben Youssef, head of external relations for the Bloc Party, alongside representatives of other political parties.

The speakers stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among democratic and social forces amid the political changes and economic and social challenges facing the region, as well as the growing influence of right-wing forces worldwide. They also highlighted the need to develop joint efforts to defend democracy, social justice, equality, and peoples’ rights.

Representatives of political parties and forces from several Arab countries are attending the conference. Its program includes dialogue sessions addressing a range of current issues, including the Kurdish question, cultural and religious diversity in the Arab region, the opportunities and challenges related to the Kurdish question, and prospects for reaching fair and democratic solutions.

The conference is scheduled to continue until Friday, with discussions planned on the alliance’s political document and internal regulations, followed by elections for committees and executive body positions. The conference will conclude with the reading of a final statement and the handover of the alliance presidency.

a.k

ANHA

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