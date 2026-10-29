Germany warns against travel to Syria

Germany has issued a travel warning for Syria, confirming that its embassy in Damascus remains closed to the public, while emergency assistance and consular services continue to be provided through its embassy in Beirut.

Germany warns against travel to Syria
NEWS
29 October, 2026   21:31
NEWS DESK
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The German Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for Syria today, confirming that the German embassy in Damascus is closed to the public.

The ministry explained that the embassy in Beirut will continue to provide emergency assistance and other consular services related to Syria.

Germany reopened its embassy in Damascus in March 2025. The travel warning comes amid ongoing security and humanitarian challenges facing Syria.

a.k

ANHA

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