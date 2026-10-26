PYD condemns attacks on returnees to Tal Abyad; calls for their protection

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) condemned attacks against Kurdish families returning to Tal Abyad and called on Presidential Advisor Mazloum Abdi, the Governor of Raqqa, and the transitional government to intervene to protect them and hold those responsible accountable. It also called for the formation of a special committee to ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced people.

PYD condemns attacks on returnees to Tal Abyad; calls for their protection
NEWS
26 October, 2026   19:01
NEWS DESK
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On Monday, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) issued a statement condemning the repeated attacks and violations targeting Kurdish families returning to Tal Abyad after years of forced displacement and the pain and suffering that accompanied it. These families have returned to their homes in search of safety, stability, and a dignified life.

The party pointed out that the continuation of these violations, which civilians are once again being subjected to, contravenes key provisions of the 29 January Agreement concerning the safe and dignified return of refugees. It also threatens the safety and rights of returnees, undermines efforts to facilitate safe returns, and calls for urgent and responsible action to put an end to these attacks and ensure the protection of civilians and their property.

The party stressed that Tal Abyad is not a land without owners and that its original inhabitants must not become victims of violations imposed upon them or be deprived of their legitimate rights to their land, property, and identity.

The party called on Presidential Advisor Mazloum Abdi, the Governor of Raqqa, and all officials in the transitional government to assume their legal and national responsibilities, take the necessary measures to halt these violations and hold those responsible accountable, and take action and communicate with the relevant authorities to protect Kurdish families and safeguard their security and rights.

It also called for the formation of a special committee dedicated to the return of Tal Abyad refugees. The committee would work to ensure a safe and dignified return, protect returnees, and address the consequences of the displacement and violations they endured throughout the years of displacement.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) declared its full solidarity with the people of Tal Abyad and reaffirmed its commitment to their rights and their right to return safely and with dignity to their homes. It also stressed that “the dignity and security of our people, and their right to return to their land, are rights that cannot be compromised.”

The party called for an end to the violations, the provision of conditions that guarantee the safe and dignified return of all displaced people, and accountability for those responsible for these violations.

ANHA 

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