PYD condemns assault on displaced Girê Spî residents

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Kobani condemned the assault on displaced residents of Girê Spî (Tal Abyad) as they attempted to return to their city on Monday, calling for civilian protection and guarantees of their right to return safely.

PYD condemns assault on displaced Girê Spî residents
NEWS
27 October, 2026   16:18
KOBANI
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The Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Kobani issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the assault on families displaced from Girê Spî (Tal Abyad) upon their arrival in the city as they attempted to return to their homes. The statement was read by the party’s co-chair, Berivan Ismail.

The statement included, “We all know that our people in Girê Spî were subjected to attacks in 2019, which led to their displacement. However, a group of displaced residents from Girê Spî was assaulted yesterday as they attempted to return to their homes and property. Thousands of displaced families are now facing difficult living conditions, prompting the displaced residents of Girê Spî to seek to return to their homes.”

The statement stressed that “everyone responsible for yesterday’s assault on groups of displaced people must be held accountable.” It also noted that certain parties had sought to stir unrest among the region’s communities, adding that residents and their vehicles were subjected to violent attacks when the displaced families arrived at their homes.

In its statement, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) held the transitional government fully responsible for protecting civilians and their property, halting such assaults and preventing their recurrence.

The party stressed that the transitional government must act in line with the integration process and maintain security in the region.

Concluding its statement, the party emphasized the need to hold those responsible for yesterday’s attacks on residents and displaced people’s vehicles accountable as soon as possible.

ANHA


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