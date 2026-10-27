Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra

Israeli forces advanced into the village of al-Hurriya in the Quneitra countryside and searched several homes, detaining a young man from the village during the operation.

Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra
NEWS
27 October, 2026   15:39
NEWS DESK
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Local sources in the Quneitra countryside reported that Israeli forces detained a young man today during an incursion into the village of al-Hurriya in the northern countryside, while searching several homes in the village.

No further details have been reported so far regarding the young man’s identity or the reasons for his detention.

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