Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Hama Countryside

A person sustained serious injuries after being shot along with his brother during an armed robbery attempt carried out by unidentified individuals near the town of Hurat Ammurin, in the western countryside of Hama.

Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Hama Countryside
NEWS
27 October, 2026   21:44
NEWS DESK
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A person was seriously injured today after he and his brother were fired upon during a robbery attempt by unidentified gunmen near the town of Hurat Ammurin, located in the Salhab district of the western Hama countryside.

Local sources reported that the gunmen opened fire on the two brothers during the robbery attempt, leaving one of them with serious injuries. No further information has been provided regarding the identities of the attackers or the fate of the other brother.

ANHA

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