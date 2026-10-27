3 injured in explosion in Salamiyah city, Hama Countryside

Three people were injured in an explosion in the Al-Joura neighborhood of Salamiyah, in the eastern countryside of Hama. Preliminary assessments suggest the incident was caused by a gas cylinder stored near flammable materials.

3 injured in explosion in Salamiyah city, Hama Countryside
3 injured in explosion in Salamiyah city, Hama Countryside
3 injured in explosion in Salamiyah city, Hama Countryside
NEWS
27 October, 2026   20:39
NEWS DESK
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An explosion was heard today in the western part of the city of Salamiyah, in the eastern countryside of Hama, specifically in the Al-Joura neighborhood resulting in injuries to three individuals.

Initial reports indicate that the blast was likely caused by a gas cylinder located in an area where flammable materials were being stored.

A local source added that the three injured individuals have been taken for medical care; however, no further information is currently available regarding their health status or the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

ANHA

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