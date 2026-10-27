Opening of the Nasib–Jaber Border Crossing between Syria- Jordan

The Nasib–Jaber border crossing between Syria and Jordan has been reopened to buses carrying Syrian pilgrims (performing Umrah) returning home, as well as to Syrians entering the country via Jordan under a transit arrangement.

Opening of the Nasib–Jaber Border Crossing between Syria- Jordan
NEWS
27 October, 2026   19:52
NEWS DESK
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The Nasib–Jaber border crossing between Syria and Jordan has been reopened to the movement of buses carrying Syrian pilgrims returning home, as well as to Syrians arriving in Syria via Jordanian territory under a transit arrangement.

Local sources reported that the reopening of the crossing allows for the resumption of travel for these groups through the border point, which serves as a primary gateway for movement between Syria and Jordan.

ANHA

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