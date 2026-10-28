Girê Spî IDPs Committee negotiations are underway to ensure safe return of IDPs

The Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee condemned the attack on returning Kurdish families, confirmed that talks were being held to ensure the safe return of displaced people, and called for a transparent investigation and accountability for those responsible for the attacks.

Girê Spî IDPs Committee negotiations are underway to ensure safe return of IDPs
NEWS
28 October, 2026   02:40
KOBANI
+

Sabri Mustafa, a member of Girê Spî /Tal Abyad Displaced Persons Committee, confirmed that negotiations and discussions were underway to ensure the safe return of displaced people following attacks on Kurdish families who arrived in the city of Girê Spî on October 26 to return to their homes.

The group comprised more than 100 Kurdish families, including women and children, who were besieged inside Girê Spî District Directorate building.

Mustafa said the returning displaced people had been subjected to attacks by individuals from Arab communities, adding that this was not the first time Kurdish civilians had faced similar attacks.

The incident was premeditated

Mustafa described the incident as deliberate and premeditated, accusing certain parties of seeking to provoke chaos and discord and undermine the January 29 agreement. He urged all communities in the area to remain vigilant and avoid being drawn into attempts to destabilize the region.

Mustafa stressed that those wishing to return and reclaim their homes and property should first contact the Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee and coordinate with it in advance, in order to organize and monitor the return process in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

He explained that the ongoing discussions aim to introduce measures that ensure the safety of returnees, protect their rights, and prevent similar attacks from recurring. He also called for a serious and transparent investigation and for all those responsible to be held accountable.

ANHA


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