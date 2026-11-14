Garkê Legê and Rimelan Students vow to continue protests for Kurdish Education

Female students from the towns of Garkê Legê and Rimelan have reaffirmed their commitment to the right to education in their mother tongue, stressing that they will not abandon their demands and will continue protesting until the Kurdish language is constitutionally recognised and future generations are guaranteed the right to learn in their mother tongue.

Garkê Legê and Rimelan Students vow to continue protests for Kurdish Education
NEWS
14 November, 2026   03:00
QAMISHLO
KENAN AL-SAYED
+

Amid widespread opposition to the transitional government's Ministry of Education's decision to limit Kurdish language classes to just three lessons per week in schools, female students from Garkê Legê and Rimelan in the Jazira said they would continue holding marches and protest activities until their demands are met. These include guaranteeing the right to education in Kurdish as a mother tongue, officially recognising the language and enshrining it in the Syrian Constitution.

In this context, student Dana Shamo said they would continue taking to the streets every day to demand official recognition of the Kurdish language and the right to receive education in it. She stressed that language is not merely a means of communication, but an expression of their existence and future.

She added that the Kurdish language is a right of the Kurdish people and that they have been studying in Kurdish since childhood, noting that switching to education in Arabic would negatively affect their academic future.

For her part, student Sirin Khalil affirmed that they would continue protesting in defence of their language and would not accept the reduction in Kurdish language classes. She said Kurdish is the language of their ancestors and that preserving it is a responsibility borne by the current generation.

Meanwhile, student Amkihan Mohammed explained that they have been taking to the streets since the beginning of the school year to demand their right to education in Kurdish and official recognition of their language. She noted that suddenly switching school subjects to Arabic would have a significant impact on their educational future.

She called on the transitional government and the relevant authorities to listen to students' demands and find a solution to the issue, stressing that she has been studying in Kurdish for nine years and that receiving education in one's mother tongue is one of the most basic rights of students.

For her part, student Beritan Mohammed stressed that they would continue organising marches and protest activities until their demands were met, calling on the relevant authorities and teachers to support students and stand alongside them in their demands.

She emphasised that their demands are not limited to continuing their own education in Kurdish, but also include safeguarding future generations' right to learn in their mother tongue. She said they want their children to receive education in Kurdish in the future and would not accept any step that could jeopardise their educational future.

ANHA


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