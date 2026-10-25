One officer killed and two others wounded in attack on security checkpoint

One member of the Internal Security Forces was killed and two others were injured, following an armed attack targeting a checkpoint on the Bosra al-Sham-Daraa highway, while two of the attackers were injured and arrested. 

One officer killed and two others wounded in attack on security checkpoint
NEWS
25 October, 2026   09:34
NEWSDESK
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Local sources from the Daraa countryside reported that clashes broke out and lasted for more than half an hour at a checkpoint at the Kharba village junction on the Bosra al-Sham - Daraa highway, late Saturday night - Sunday morning.

The clashes erupted following an armed attack targeting an Internal Security Forces checkpoint at the site, carried out by 4 gunmen riding motorcycles late Saturday night - Sunday morning.

The incident resulted in the death of one member of the highway patrol and injuries to two others, while two of the attackers were injured and arrested, according to a security source.

According to the same sourceMuhammad Ahmad Al-Sabah Al-Miqdad, who hails from the city of Busra Al-Sham, was killed, and Omar Muwaffaq Al-Diyat and Abdul-Mawla Abdul-Ghaffar Al-Diyat, who hail from the town of Al-Sahwa, east of Daraa, were injured.

The targeted site has been experiencing heightened security tensions and search and investigation operations in the area since the hours of the attack until the time of preparing this report, with intensified security movements, while the identity of the perpetrators of the attack has not yet been clarified.

Sh-S

ANHA

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