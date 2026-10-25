Two security incidents in Hama and Aleppo

One person was killed in a knife attack in the village of Al-Shiha in the countryside of Hama Governorate, while three other people were injured as a result of an armed attack on the Aleppo-Fafin road. 

Two security incidents in Hama and Aleppo
NEWS
25 October, 2026   10:01
NEWSDESK
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On Saturday night, the village of Al-Shiha in the Hama countryside witnessed a murder in which Hussein Muhammad Al-Daher, 48 years old, who came from the village of Al-Satablat in the southern Aleppo countryside, was killed.

Three people attacked the victim and assaulted him with knives, resulting in his death, according to a security source.

Gunmen also targeted a number of passersby on the Aleppo-Faven road, resulting in the injury of three people, without any further information about the identities of the injured or the circumstances of the attack.

Sh-S

ANHA

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