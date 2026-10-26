Over 100 Kurdish families safely evacuated from Girê Spî to Kobani

Over 100 displaced Kurdish families, including women and children, have arrived safely in Kobani after being evacuated by the Internal Security Forces from the Girê Spî District Directorate building, where they had been trapped following attacks on family members as they attempted to return to their homes.

Over 100 Kurdish families safely evacuated from Girê Spî to Kobani
Over 100 Kurdish families safely evacuated from Girê Spî to Kobani
Over 100 Kurdish families safely evacuated from Girê Spî to Kobani
Over 100 Kurdish families safely evacuated from Girê Spî to Kobani
NEWS
26 October, 2026   21:14
NEWS DESK
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The Internal Security Forces in the Kobani region managed to evacuate the families and transport them safely to the city to protect them from further attacks.

The evacuation followed attacks on members of the families as they attempted to return to their homes, leaving them trapped inside the Girê Spî District Directorate building.

a.k

ANHA


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