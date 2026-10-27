SDC condemns attacks in Girê Spî and calls for perpetrators to be held accountable

The Syrian Democratic Council condemned the attacks targeting Kurdish families returning to Girê Spî, held the transitional government responsible for protecting them, and called for an independent investigation and accountability for the perpetrators. It also called for restraint and avoiding escalation in Hasakah.

SDC condemns attacks in Girê Spî and calls for perpetrators to be held accountable
POLITICS
27 October, 2026   09:17
NEWSDESK
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The Syrian Democratic Council issued a statement condemning attacks targeting Kurdish families forcibly displaced from their homes, who were attacked immediately upon returning to their homes in Girê Spî (Tal Abyad), in the Raqqa countryside. The families were subjected to death threats and assaults targeting civilians, including women and children. Their property was vandalised and their cars set on fire, amid racist slogans targeting Kurds and their national identity.

The Council stated that what happened constitutes a fully-fledged crime against unarmed civilians, a flagrant violation of their dignity and rights, a direct assault on their right to return safely to their homes, and a serious threat to civil peace and coexistence among the components of Syrian society. It also constitutes a breach of the 29 January Agreement.

The Council held the transitional government fully responsible for protecting civilians and safeguarding their property, putting an end to these attacks and preventing their recurrence.

It called for an independent, impartial and public investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident, hold the perpetrators and instigators accountable regardless of their affiliations, and end the prevailing climate of impunity.

The Council stressed the need for firm action against hate speech and racist incitement to prevent people from being targeted on the basis of their national identity and to guarantee their rights and freedoms without discrimination.

The statement noted that the Council is following with concern the state of anger and tension in Hasakah in the wake of these attacks, adding that this anger is understandable in light of the threats and violations suffered by the returning families.

It called for restraint and avoiding escalation in order to preserve civil peace and prevent the spread of violence. It also stressed that de-escalation must not mean covering up responsibility or undermining the rights of those affected. Addressing the repercussions of what happened must begin with securing justice for the victims, holding those responsible accountable, and eliminating the causes of tension on the basis of justice and the rule of law.

The Council reiterated that the return of forcibly displaced people to their homes is an inherent right, not a favour granted by any party. It requires effective guarantees for security and personal safety, protection of homes and property, a safe, dignified and voluntary return, and fair compensation for the damage and losses they have suffered.

The Council affirmed that protecting civilians, achieving justice and guaranteeing the right of return are fundamental pillars for building a united Syria based on equal citizenship and recognition of the rights of all its components, free from discrimination and exclusion.

Sh-S

ANHA

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