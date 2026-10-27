SDC condemns attacks in Girê Spî and calls for perpetrators to be held accountable

Girê Spî IDPs Committee negotiations are underway to ensure safe return of IDPs ANHA agency plan, October 28, 2026 New Jordanian clarification regarding airstrike in Southern Syria Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Hama Countryside 3 injured in explosion in Salamiyah city, Hama Countryside Opening of the Nasib–Jaber Border Crossing between Syria- Jordan Tell Tamer residents condemn brutal assault against Girê Spî IDPs K. Star: Assaults in Girê Spî exposes security failures PYD condemns assault on displaced Girê Spî residents Israeli forces detain young man in Quneitra Zergan residents call for constitutional recognition of Kurdish Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee urges coordination before return Statements in Rojava cities condemn attacks on returnees of Girê Spî Derik students protest for right to Kurdish-language education