Israeli military activity intensifies in Quneitra

Quneitra province witnessed drone activity and gunfire directed at agricultural land near Kodna, alongside the clearing of woodland in al-Shahar and the resumption of work on the “Sufa 53 Line” project.

Israeli military activity intensifies in Quneitra
NEWS
25 October, 2026   15:23
NEWS DESK
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An Israeli drone flew over Quneitra province as heavy gunfire erupted from the newly established Al-Tell Al-Ahmar Al-Gharbi (Western Red Hill) base toward agricultural land around the town of Kodna in central Quneitra countryside. The incident has raised residents’ concerns about their safety and their ability to access and cultivate their farmland.

In a relevant context, Israeli forces carried out land-clearing operations in al-Shahar woodland in the town of Jabata al-Khashab, in northern Quneitra countryside, during an incursion into the area. The operations have raised concerns about their impact on forest cover and the local environment.

This is not the first time the Israeli army has targeted the woodland. It previously carried out clearing operations in the same area, most recently on August 18. The woodland covers an estimated 500 dunams.

Separately, Israeli forces resumed work on what is known as the “Sufa 53 Line” project in the al-Maakar area, west of the village of Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra countryside, after a suspension lasting approximately a month and a half.

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