Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî

On the 34th anniversary of her martyrdom, the Kongra Star organization of the city of Kobanî celebrated the memory of martyr Berîtan (Gulnaz Karataş), stating that “the spirit of sacrifice of Berîtan is still lighting the way for thousands of women all over the world.”

Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
Commemorating Martyr Berîtan in Kobanî
NEWS
25 October, 2026   17:09
NEWS DESK
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On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the martyrdom of Berîtan (Gulnaz Karataş), the Kongra Star organization from the city of Kobanî organized a commemoration today. This ceremony took place at the PYD Democratic Union Party.

In this ceremony, members of Kongra Star, representatives of different institutions, the PYD democratic union party, and many residents of Kobanî participated.

The ceremony kicked off with a minute of silence in honor of the spirits of the martyrs of freedom. This was immediately followed by a speech made by Zozan Kul, a member of Kongra Star, which pointed out how Berîtan, through her historic move on October 25, 1992, against betrayal and taking the way of submission, became an embodiment of the will of the free woman and a basis for building women’s armies.

Zozan also stressed that the spirit of self-sacrifice of Berîtan still serves as a beacon for the way for thousands of women all over the world.

This was immediately followed by a presentation about sinevizyon which focused on the life, struggles, and messages of the martyr Berîtan, followed by a handing out of traditional sweets (şîranî) in memory of her.

The ceremony ended with the slogans “Martyrs Never Die,” “Woman, Life, Freedom” (Jin, Jiyan, Azadî).

ANHA

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