Fuel tankers sent to Aleppo, Idlib to ease fuel crisis

Abdel Hamid Slat, Director of Media at the Ministry of Energy, said that a shipment of diesel tankers had been sent to Aleppo and Idlib to address the fuel crisis, which has disrupted public transportation, increased the cost of essential services, and harmed local industries.

Fuel tankers sent to Aleppo, Idlib to ease fuel crisis
NEWS
25 October, 2026   13:51
NEWS DESK
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Abdel Hamid Slat, Director of Media at the Ministry of Energy, announced that the Syrian Petroleum Company had dispatched 250 tankers carrying diesel fuel from Baniyas to the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib as part of efforts to address the fuel crisis, according to statements he made to SANA.

Slat attributed the current crisis to attacks on oil derivatives transportation pipelines between Baniyas and Homs, which halted fuel supplies to storage facilities in Homs, increased pressure on loading facilities in Baniyas, and delayed the fulfillment of orders over the past few days.

He added that the targeted pipeline had been repaired and that work was underway to repressurize it and resume pumping diesel through it, paving the way for loading operations to resume once the required quantities became available.

Slat's statements come amid a worsening diesel shortage in several Syrian governorates, particularly Aleppo city and its countryside. The crisis has disrupted public transportation, increased the cost of essential services, and harmed local industries, forcing most residents and industrialists to turn to the black market to meet their needs.

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